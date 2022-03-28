Biden's 2023 Budget Would Hike Taxes On Billionaires, Corps.

By Stephen Cooper (March 28, 2022, 11:01 AM EDT) -- Minimum taxes would be imposed on billionaires and wealthy corporations under President Joe Biden's fiscal 2023 budget proposal, released Monday, which he said would ensure the rich pay their fair share of taxes. President Joe Biden speaks about his proposed fiscal 2023 budget Monday as Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young listens. The plan would increase taxes on wealthy businesses and individuals, offsetting the costs of Biden's domestic priorities. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Biden's budget proposes to crack down on sophisticated tax planning used by the wealthy to avoid paying federal taxes by imposing a minimum rate of 20% on taxpayers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS