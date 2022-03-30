Founder Of Cricket Indian Premier League Wins Deceit Claim

By Silvia Martelli (March 30, 2022, 6:53 PM BST) -- A London court ruled Wednesday that the founder of the Indian Premier League did not mislead a venture capitalist into investing $2 million in his cancer treatment clinic. The High Court dismissed a claim brought against cricket league founder Lalit Modi from Indian venture capitalist Gurpreet Gill Maag and her company Quantum Care Ltd., finding that the businessman did not make false representations about the clinic he founded. But the court did find that Maag is entitled to bring a claim for a repayment of $800,000 under an agreement with Modi. Maag has accused Modi of "deceiving her" when the two...

