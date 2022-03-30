Ex-McDonald's Legal Chief To Lead Grocery Giant Legal Team

By Sue Reisinger (March 30, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- United Natural Foods Inc. has appointed former McDonald's U.S. general counsel Mahrukh Hussain as its next general counsel and corporate secretary as of May 16, the company has announced. Hussain has been with McDonald's Corp. for more than 20 years in a variety of positions, most notably as its U.S. general counsel from 2013 to 2020. In 2020 and early 2021 she was named its interim global general counsel, but the permanent position was given to Desiree Ralls-Morrison from Boston Scientific Corp. Since January, Hussain has served as McDonald's senior vice president, and chief commercial and privacy officer. She also served from...

