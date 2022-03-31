FCA To End Temp. Digital Register, Allows Some Extensions

By Irene Madongo (March 31, 2022, 3:13 PM BST) -- The finance services watchdog will end its regime on Friday that enabled crypto-asset companies awaiting registration to continue trading, but said it will allow extensions for a few firms in certain circumstances, such as those being wound up. The Financial Conduct Authority announced on Wednesday that it has concluded its assessments of the crypto-asset businesses' applications for registration, and is bringing the temporary permissions scheme to a close. The regulator said that a few firms will to continue to have temporary registration "where it is strictly necessary," such as "where a firm may be pursuing an appeal or may have particular...

