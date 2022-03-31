Ex-Boss Of Norton Motorcycles Gets Suspended Sentence

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (March 31, 2022, 6:25 PM BST) -- The former boss of a British motorcycle manufacturer was sentenced on Thursday to a suspended prison sentence of eight months for illegally investing cash from pension funds into his own business. Stuart Garner, the former boss of Norton Motorcycles, who was sole trustee of the funds, was sentenced to eight months' imprisonment, suspended for two years. Garner was also disqualified from acting as a company director for three years. Judge Nirmal Shant of Derby Crown Court handed the former motorcycle boss the sentence after he pled guilty to three counts of breaching employer-related investment rules. His illegal investments cost the pension...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS