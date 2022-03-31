Fla. Hospitals Seek Stay Of State's $65M Opioid Endo Deal

By Emily Field (March 31, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Two Florida hospitals on Wednesday sought to stay the state attorney general's $65 million settlement over the opioid crisis with Endo Pharmaceuticals, saying they weren't involved in the negotiations and it's unclear whether one cent will go to them. Sarasota Memorial Health Care System and Lee Health, a hospital in Fort Myers, said that the state's agreement with Endo purportedly releases their claims against the drugmaker, even though they had no role in the negotiations and haven't signed onto the deal. They said that they're on the front lines of the fight against the addiction crisis, spending millions of dollars every...

