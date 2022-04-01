Denmark's Legal Costs Balloon In Cum-Ex Fraud Litigation

By Najiyya Budaly (April 1, 2022, 12:15 PM BST) -- Denmark's tax authority has said that it expects its costs to resolve litigation stemming from fraudulent schemes linked to dividend transfers to shoot up almost 80% to just under $640 million, as cases become "more extensive and complicated than expected." The Danish Customs and Tax Administration, known as Skat, said on Thursday that it predicts the civil lawsuits that it has filed against 500 individuals and companies will cost the authority approximately 4.3 billion Danish krone ($639 million) for the period from 2017 to 2029. The amount is up 79% compared to the 2.4 billion krone it forecast that it would...

