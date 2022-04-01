Pandemic Caution Dampened 2021 Pension Deal Market

By Martin Croucher (April 1, 2022, 2:52 PM BST) -- There were more smaller pension deals last year under the £100 million ($131 million) mark, as the pandemic forced businesses to tread more cautiously on larger transactions, broker Aon PLC said Friday. The company said smaller and medium-sized deals made up the majority of the £43.8 billion in risk transfer agreements last year, with fewer transactions worth more than £1 billion than the previous year. "This partly reflected the temporary market feature of the pandemic's impact on making major business decisions, such as initiating large new annuity projects," Aon said in a report. Last year, companies offloaded around £43.8 billion in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS