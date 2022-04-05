United Farm Workers Sinks H-2A Visa Wage Changes

By Grace Dixon (April 4, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge axed a U.S. Department of Labor formula for calculating minimum wages afforded to agricultural guest workers, refusing to put a dispute over the standard on hold while the agency hammers out the details of a new proposal. U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd granted summary judgment to the United Farm Workers on Friday, cementing a preliminary finding that the agency failed to justify provisions in the proposal that would have frozen minimum wages for H-2A workers for two years and switched the source of data used to calculate wages for field and livestock workers. Though the DOL...

