NY Leasing Company Settles EEOC Pregnancy Bias Suit

By Abby Wargo (April 6, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A Long Island leasing company settled a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission discrimination lawsuit that accused the company of firing a worker after learning she was pregnant. Cassone Leasing Inc. will pay $85,000 to settle the lawsuit, according to a consent decree signed by U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven I. Locke on Tuesday in Islip. The EEOC alleged that Cassone, which leases office trailers and storage containers, violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the Pregnancy Discrimination Act when it terminated assistant dispatcher Katie Payne. "Pregnant employees must be afforded equal treatment in the workplace," said Jeffrey Burstein, regional attorney...

