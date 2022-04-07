NLRB Official OKs Union Vote At Mass. Cannabis Dispensary

By Emily Brill (April 7, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board official greenlit a Massachusetts cannabis dispensary's sales and inventory workers to vote on whether they'd like to be represented by a United Food and Commercial Workers local, rejecting the company's argument that the employees don't have enough in common to be in the same union. NLRB Regional Director Laura Sacks, who works out of the board's Boston office, held Wednesday that the workers' high level of interaction and interconnectedness renders them closely aligned enough to be in the same union, clearing the path for a representation election at Insa Inc.'s Salem, Massachusetts, dispensary later this month....

