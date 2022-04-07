Gov't Urged To Make UK Insurance Watchdogs Accountable

By Martin Croucher (April 7, 2022, 2:49 PM BST) -- The government should hold financial regulators to account for how well they foster a business-friendly environment, a parliamentary committee has said, as it warned that too much red tape could hinder innovation in Britain's insurance market. The House of Lords industry and regulators committee said on Wednesday that the government should introduce performance measures for the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The committee has carried out a detailed review of the effect of regulation on the London insurance market with expert witnesses from Lloyd's, the FCA and City Minister John Glen. "We are concerned that the U.K. may lose...

