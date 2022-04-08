William Fry Guides Bank Of Ireland Stake Sale

By Dawood Fakhir (April 8, 2022, 2:25 PM BST) -- The Irish government is continuing to cut its stake in one of the country's largest banks by selling shares worth €283 million ($307 million) to reduce its holdings in the lender to just below 5% from 9.3%. The sale marked the second step in a process of selling of Bank of Ireland shares that began in the middle of 2021, when the government still held a 13.9% stake in the bank, the finance ministry said on Thursday. That sale was arranged by Citigroup Global Markets. The finance ministry said it is now extending the sell-off into a third phase ending no later...

