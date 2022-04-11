Arizona Doles Out Social Equity Cannabis Licenses

By Sarah Jarvis (April 11, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Arizona has awarded 26 social equity licenses for recreational marijuana establishments through a random drawing that included more than 1,300 applicants in an effort to bring into the industry those from communities disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs. A spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Health Services confirmed there were 1,301 applicants included in Friday's drawing for the licenses under the Social Equity Ownership Program. The department said in a March statement that it received more than 1,500 applications for the licenses and would determine how many would be included in the drawing "after reviews of all applications are completed."...

