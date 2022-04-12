Last Member Of £17M Metal Tax Fraud Gang Gets 18 Months

By Silvia Martelli (April 12, 2022, 3:31 PM BST) -- Members of a gang that cheated Britain's tax authority out of over £17 million ($22.7 million) have now been jailed for more than 12 years after the final defendant was handed an 18-month sentence, Britain's tax authority said on Tuesday. Taylor Sullivan was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Monday for evading taxes by posing as a scrap metal dealer, HM Revenue & Customs said. He had pleaded guilty at the same court on March 4. The mastermind behind the fraud, Anthony Bond, was jailed for seven-and-a-half years in 2019 and his bookkeeper, Stephen Goble, was handed a five-year sentence....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS