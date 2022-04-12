Facebook, Snapchat Hit With Suit Over Teen Suicide

By Mike Curley (April 12, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin woman is suing the companies behind Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat in federal court, alleging the online platforms knowingly push harmful material on minors, and as a result caused her son to take his own life in 2015. In a complaint filed Monday, Donna Dawley sued Meta Platforms Inc., which owns Facebook and Instagram, and Snap Inc., saying their algorithms are deliberately designed to get people, particularly minors and children, addicted, and they fail to warn parents of the dangers while limiting parents' ability to monitor and protect their children online. "The algorithms in Defendants' social media products exploit minor...

