Music Producer Hits Back At Indie Label's Digital Removal

By Joel Poultney (April 20, 2022, 5:31 PM BST) -- A high-profile electronic music producer has argued that his record company breached its contract with him by temporarily removing three of his albums from digital sites, in a long-running dispute over backdated streaming royalties the company allegedly owed. Producer Kieran Hebden, known as Four Tet, claims in an amended reply filed with the High Court on 8 April, which has just been made public, that the decision by Domino Recording Co. Ltd. to pull three of his albums in November constituted a breach of contract. Hebden says that the decision to take down the albums violated a 2001 record contract, therefore...

