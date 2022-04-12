Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Axes Prison Unions' Challenge To Vaccine Mandate

By Beverly Banks (April 12, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge threw out a suit Tuesday from two unions representing federal prison workers seeking to halt enforcement of President Joe Biden's coronavirus vaccine mandate for federal employees, saying the Fifth Circuit's decision last week precludes the district court from ruling on the unions' constitutional claims.

A complaint from two American Federation of Government Employees affiliates lacked subject-matter jurisdiction, U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle III said in an opinion, after the Fifth Circuit concluded that the Civil Service Reform Act prevented a lower court from ruling on the mandate.

"The CSRA precludes this court's subject-matter jurisdiction over the work-related...

