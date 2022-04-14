Attorney For The Knot Worldwide Ushered In As Legal Head

By Michele Gorman (April 14, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Digital wedding planning company the Knot Worldwide announced Wednesday that it had elevated one of its in-house attorneys to the general counsel seat. Felicity Chaban most recently was senior vice president of legal and deputy general counsel at the New York City-based company. In 2015, she started at WeddingWire Inc., a global wedding marketplace, as deputy general counsel, leading the legal team's efforts in employment and real estate expansion. In December 2018, WeddingWire and XO Group Inc. merged to form the Knot Worldwide. At the time, longtime company lawyer Andy Olek led the team as general counsel. He's now chief legal...

