Horvitz & Levy Taps Partner In LA To Lead SF Office

By Rachel Rippetoe (April 21, 2022, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Horvitz & Levy has appointed a new managing partner for its San Francisco office, bringing in a partner from Los Angeles. Jeremy Rosen, an appellate lawyer who has been with the firm since 2001, is moving up the California coast to take over leadership on May 2. The appellate firm opened its office in San Francisco in 2018, bringing in Kirk C. Jenkins, the former chair of Sedgwick LLP's Appellate Task Force, to lead. But Jenkins jumped to Arnold & Porter in September 2020. Rosen said in a statement Monday that, in his view, Horvitz & Levy's team of five lawyers...

