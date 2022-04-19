Chinese Freight Platform Halts U.S. IPO Amid Market Woes

By Tom Zanki (April 19, 2022, 2:55 PM EDT) -- Chinese freight transportation company ForU Worldwide Inc. on Tuesday withdrew its plans for an initial public offering, citing market conditions, becoming the second Beijing-based company in the last week to cancel U.S. IPO plans. ForU filed its IPO last May, hoping to raise $100 million during what was then a robust period for public offerings. But fewer companies are going public in early 2022 amid wider market volatility. "In light of the current capital markets condition, the company has determined not to proceed at this time with the proposed offering and sale of the securities to be covered by the F-1...

