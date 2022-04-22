Financial Advisory Co. Fights Art Dealer's Negligence Suit

By Silvia Martelli (April 22, 2022, 4:35 PM BST) -- A boutique asset management firm has hit back at an Italian art dealer's High Court lawsuit, saying that the firm adequately advised him on a range of high-risk investments that resulted in little or no revenue. In a newly public defense filed April 14, London-based Albemarle Asset Management Ltd. denied negligence when advising Giovanni Rollino on his €5 million ($5.4 million) investment portfolio. Albemarle said that Rollino was a "financially sophisticated investor" capable of assessing the risks in the investments that the firm had suggested. Rollino accuses his adviser at Albemarle, Roberto Accornero, of negligently making him do investments that were...

