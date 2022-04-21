UK Insurer Fights £8.5M Damage Suit Over Hotel Fire

By Silvia Martelli (April 21, 2022, 2:52 PM BST) -- An insurer has said that a policy that would force it to cover £8.5 million ($11 million) in losses after a fire damaged a hotel in southern England is void because the owner and operator of the building lied about their financial troubles. UK Insurance Ltd. said in a High Court defense filed April 15, which has just been made public, that it does not have to indemnify Stokenchurch Property Ltd., the owner of Kings Hotel, and its operator, Kings Hotel Trading Ltd. This is because they breached their insurance policy by making a misrepresentation about being involved in another company that went into...

