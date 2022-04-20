Most UK Adults Skip 'Pension Will,' Insurer Says

By Dawood Fakhir (April 20, 2022, 5:30 PM BST) -- Almost three-quarters of adults in the U.K. have not nominated anyone to be paid their pensions once they die, according to a survey commissioned by Canada Life published on Wednesday. The survey of more than 2,000 adults in March revealed that 72% had not filled in a so-called expression-of-wish form to complete their pension will with their provider. Andrew Tully, technical director at insurance giant Canada Life, said the trend was "surprising and concerning" because many workers in the country have been automatically added to workplace pension plans in recent years. Automatic enrollment was launched in Britain from 2012 and requires...

