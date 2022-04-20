Oil Firms Secure Injunction Against Climate Change Protestors

By Joanne Faulkner (April 20, 2022, 5:08 PM BST) -- A judge granted two companies involved in British oil production a year-long injunction on Wednesday to stop activists from climate change groups protesting on their land against the use of fossil fuels. United Kingdom Oil Pipelines Ltd. and West London Pipeline and Storage Ltd. secured the order from Peter Knox QC, sitting as a High Court judge, against unknown persons associated with two environmental campaign groups — Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil — to prevent them from entering their sites without permission. The judge said in a short oral judgment that it was clear the two activist groups are "well-organized"...

