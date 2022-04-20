Credit Suisse Forecasts Loss As Legal Costs Mount

By Najiyya Budaly (April 20, 2022, 2:26 PM BST) -- Credit Suisse said on Wednesday that it expects to report a loss for the first quarter of 2022 after it was forced to set aside a total of $740 million to deal with the fallout from what it described as legal matters from more than a decade ago. Credit Suisse Group AG said it would set aside 700 million Swiss francs ($740 million) for litigation costs, which is 600 million Swiss francs more than it had originally planned. The provision will cover "a number of previously disclosed legal matters, all of which originated more than a decade ago," the Swiss lender...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS