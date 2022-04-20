Airbus Beats Chuck Yeager Estate's Publicity Suit At 9th Circ.

By Dorothy Atkins (April 20, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of the estate of Chuck Yeager's trademark infringement and publicity suit against Airbus, finding that the trial court properly dismissed the test pilot's case for lack of jurisdiction, but Airbus isn't entitled to attorney fees. In a 13-page, unpublished memorandum, a unanimous three-judge panel concluded that Yeager's estate did not sufficiently allege facts showing Airbus' use of Yeager's name and image in a sales video and on its website were expressly aimed at California, which could justify litigating the case in the Golden State. "[Yeager's estate] did not state that Airbus disseminated the...

