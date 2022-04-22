City Police Insurance Fraud Unit Gets New Boss

By Irene Madongo (April 22, 2022, 3:54 PM BST) -- The City of London Police has appointed a new head of its Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department, a move that could see the unit come up with new ways to crack down on scams. The force said on Thursday that it has appointed Tom Hill, a detective chief inspector, who has more than 15 years' experience in the police and was one of the first detectives to work in the fraud unit when it launched in 2012. Hill succeeds Edelle Michaels, who has become the head of City Police's lead force coordination, which coordinates activity against frauds that affect the most vulnerable. Hill said the IFED has...

