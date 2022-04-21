Law Scholars, AGs Back Remanding Del. Climate Change Suit

By Matthew Santoni (April 21, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Legal professors and scholars joined attorneys general from 12 states and the District of Columbia on Thursday in asking the Third Circuit to uphold an order that sent the state of Delaware's climate-change lawsuit against dozens of oil and gas companies back to state court. The law professors and AGs from Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Washington and D.C. filed a pair of amicus briefs with the appellate court supporting the remand of Delaware's claims that oil and gas companies deceived consumers about their products' effects on global climate change....

