Morgan Lewis Hires Funds Finance Lawyer From Orrick

By Irene Madongo (April 22, 2022, 6:02 PM BST) -- Global law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP said on Friday that it has appointed Rick Hanson as partner in its London office, a move it believes will strengthen its funding services business. Hanson, a former partner at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP — which he joined in 2019 from Ropes & Gray — advises alternative investment funds and asset managers on structured finance and securitization, Morgan Lewis said. He has also covered funding backed by commercial real estate and private debt, it added. The new partner, who joined the firm on April 18, also advises on derivatives-based financing and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS