Big Firms Push Johnson To Green Light Driverless Car Rules

By Ronan Barnard (April 22, 2022, 5:56 PM BST) -- Executives at major U.K. firms have urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other ministers to announce legislation on automated vehicles when the government outlines its legislative program for the coming Parliament next month. The group, in a letter dated April 21, called for the government in the next Queen's Speech on May 10 to take advantage of the technology and reap the potential benefits, which could lower emissions from car transport on Britain's roads. The signatories included bosses from the insurance sector, financial technology companies and the motor and leisure industries. The letter also noted the potential benefits of automated vehicles...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS