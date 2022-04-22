Crystallex And Venezuela Trade Barbs In Citgo Sale Appeal

By Caroline Simson (April 22, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Crystallex on Thursday criticized Venezuela's continuing delay tactics as the country appeals a Delaware judge's decision to continue organizing the sales procedures for control of Citgo in order to enforce a six-year-old, $1.2 billion arbitral award, as Caracas simultaneously defended its appeal. Crystallex, which won the award in 2016 after being ousted from a lucrative Venezuelan gold mining project, urged the Third Circuit to dismiss the appeal for lack of jurisdiction, arguing in its brief that this latest proceeding is part of Venezuela's continuing strategy of trying to prevent it from enforcing the award using "every conceivable procedural maneuver." The defunct...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS