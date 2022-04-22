'Our Heads Were Spinning': Trial Atty Explains Rare Strategy

By Cara Salvatore (April 22, 2022, 2:42 PM EDT) -- Two recent high-profile trials included an unusual move by defense counsel to save their opening argument for after the prosecution's case, a bold tactic one of the attorneys told Law360 can catch the government off guard and provide a midtrial chance to speak persuasively to jurors. Elizabeth Prewitt Latham & Watkins LLP's Elizabeth Prewitt, a former U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division assistant chief in New York, decided to reserve her opening argument for chicken wholesale executive Tim Mulrenin in a price-fixing case in February. Prewitt dramatically announced the move in a Denver federal courtroom after being called to the lectern...

