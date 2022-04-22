Kris Jenner Tells LA Jury Blac Chyna Tried To Murder Her Son

By Craig Clough (April 22, 2022, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Kris Jenner, matriarch of the Kardashian media empire, told a Los Angeles jury Friday that she believes that Blac Chyna once tried to murder her son, Rob Kardashian, an accusation central to Chyna's $100 million defamation lawsuit against Jenner and three of her famous daughters. Chyna, a former stripper whose real name is Angela Renée White, has testified in Los Angeles County Superior Court that the "assault" against her then-fiancé never occurred, but that the accusation led to the cancellation of her reality television show "Rob & Chyna" because Jenner and her co-defendant daughters lied to E! cable network executives about the incident....

