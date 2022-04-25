New Fortnite Dance Suit May Shed Light On Copyright Limits

By Tiffany Hu (April 25, 2022, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The maker of the hit video game Fortnite has faced claims that it uses popular dance moves without permission over the years and so far has been able to shake them off, but a new suit against Epic Games from a choreographer with exclusive rights to a routine may force courts to finally grapple with key questions on what parts of a dance can be copyrighted. Last month, Los Angeles choreographer Kyle Hanagami filed suit in California federal court against Epic Games, alleging that the Fortnite in-game "It's Complicated" dance "emote" — the programmed moves performed by players' avatars — rips off a...

