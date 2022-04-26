Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Court Urged To Reject BLM's Bid To Scrap Gas Lease Fight

By Morgan Conley (April 26, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Utah, Wyoming and the American Petroleum Institute are fighting a settlement agreement that would see the Bureau of Land Management voluntarily revisit past lease sale decisions, arguing the BLM can't unilaterally introduce uncertainty for oil and gas operators to appease conservation groups who filed suit too late.

The BLM reached an agreement with WildEarth Guardians and Physicians for Social Responsibility to end allegations it failed to properly consider the environmental impact of oil and gas drilling leases before selling leases for land in the Rocky Mountain West. As part of the deal, the BLM agreed to take a new look at...

