NY Justices Toss $16.5M Mesothelioma Death Verdict

By Mike Curley (April 26, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The New York Court of Appeals on Tuesday threw out a $16.5 million verdict awarded to the estate of a woman who died from mesothelioma that allegedly came from tainted talc, saying her estate's experts had failed to establish that the amount of asbestos the talc product exposed her to was enough to cause cancer. In the opinion, the justices said neither of the expert witnesses proffered by Francis Nemeth, who administered his wife Florence's estate, established a "scientific expression" of her exposure level and dismissed the complaint against Whittaker Clark & Daniels Inc. According to the suit, Florence Nemeth had...

