Union Drops $1.3M Benefits Suit Against Concrete Co.

By Irene Spezzamonte (April 27, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A Chicago union representing construction workers dropped its lawsuit accusing a concrete company of failing to pay $1.3 million in fringe benefits and more than $639,000 in unpaid wages. In a motion Tuesday, the Construction and General Laborers' District Council of Chicago and Vicinity and its benefit funds said they voluntarily dismissed without prejudice their lawsuit. The suit alleged that RAI Concrete Inc. did not comply with the joint adjustment board's award directing the company to compensate workers for money owed from a wage and fringe benefits audit. The notice doesn't specify the reason for the dismissal, but the union told the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS