AG Paxton Again Cries Foul Over Biden Immigration Policy

By Alyssa Aquino (April 28, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton again cried foul over President Joe Biden's immigration policies, suing in federal court Thursday to nix an asylum rule that would allegedly force the Lone Star State to bear the cost of more migrants. The interim rule would empower asylum officers to approve or deny asylum applications and other requests for protection from migrants in expedited removal proceedings. But Paxton claimed Biden and a host of officials overseeing immigration policy in the Justice and Homeland Security departments were violating the Homeland Security Act of 2002 by giving asylum officers the final say in those asylum applications,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS