BREAKING: High Court Will Hear Indiana Nursing Home Injury Suit

By Mike Curley (May 2, 2022, 10:55 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to review a Seventh Circuit ruling that revived a suit against an Indiana nursing home alleging that the facility gave psychotropic drugs to a resident and tried to move him without the consent of his family. The Seventh Circuit ruled last July that the Federal Nursing Home Reform Act had a private right of action that allowed the family of Gorgi Talevski to sue Valparaiso Care and Rehabilitation, Health and Hospital Corp. of Marion County, and American Senior Communities LLC. The Supreme Court on Monday did not elaborate on its reasoning for taking the...

