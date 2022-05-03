UK Supreme Court To Hear Shell Nigeria Oil Spill Case

By Christopher Crosby (May 3, 2022, 5:20 PM BST) -- Britain's highest court is poised to consider when a major oil spill off the coast of Nigeria polluted communities in a case that may determine whether tens of thousands of Nigerians can seek compensation from Shell in Britain. Justices at the U.K. Supreme Court will examine the Court of Appeal's decision not to extend the deadline for Nigerian citizens to file claims against Shell over a 2011 oil spill, according to a list of appeals published on Friday. Justices will focus on whether the offshore leak was a one-off event or a "continuing nuisance" alleged to have caused problems for coastal...

