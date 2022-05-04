Dual Leadership Roles At Law Firms Present Challenges

By Patrick McKenna (May 4, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT) -- There is a pronounced trend toward law firms adopting a shared leadership model. Here, I share some of the common reasons executive committee members offer when they first consider a leadership duo, and discuss the unrecognized hurdles, some psychological, that make this leadership model rather challenging to implement. If your law firm has potential office, group or firmwide leader candidates who would be great in the role but are reluctant to give up any of their client responsibilities, the notion of having co-leaders may be an attractive alternative. Some will advance a number of highly rational arguments for having two co-leaders:...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS