Wash. Tells High Court To Leave Bank Tax Alone

By Maria Koklanaris (May 5, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Washington's highest court was correct when it found the state's tax on large financial institutions doesn't unconstitutionally discriminate against interstate commerce, and there is no reason to review that decision, the state told the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday. The state urged the U.S. justices in a brief to deny a petition for writ of certiorari brought by the Washington Bankers Association and American Bankers Association. The groups argue that the tax imposed by H.B. 2167 is unconstitutional and that it discriminates against large out-of-state banks, but they have proved no such thing, the state said. Particularly notable, the state said,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS