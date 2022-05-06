Chinese Restaurateur Fights OK Of $142M Arbitration Awards

By Humberto J. Rocha (May 6, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A former Chinese restaurant mogul accused of lying about the financial success of her restaurant chain and for trying to hide assets urged a New York federal judge to reject a magistrate judge's recommendation to enforce $142 million in arbitral awards against her. In a 22-page objection filed Wednesday, Zhang Lan, along with Grand Lan Holdings Group Ltd. and Qiao Jiang Lan Development Ltd., argued that U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer E. Willis' recommendation should be tossed, doubling down on their previous arguments that the court does not have jurisdiction over the case. Zhang claims she does not own a Manhattan apartment...

