Chancery Dismisses Suit Against Ex-Medical Pot Pharma Co.

By Katryna Perera (May 6, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court has dismissed, for now, an FSD Pharma stockholder's derivative suit against certain directors and officers of the former medical cannabis company, saying he failed to satisfy certain of Ontario, Canada's requirements to sue a company based in the province. Delaware Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will issued an opinion Thursday stating that she was granting the defendant's motion to dismiss while giving plaintiff Maheep Goyal the ability to refile his claims if the governing standing requirements are met. Goyal filed his suit last July and alleged that two directors and an officer of FSD Pharma's wholly-owned subsidiary FSD BioSciences...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS