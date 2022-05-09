EPA Defends Aviation GHG Standard In DC Circuit

By Morgan Conley (May 9, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency defended a Trump-era aviation greenhouse gas emissions rule, telling the D.C. Circuit in its opening brief that the nation's first-ever swing at regulating aircraft GHG emissions brought the country in line with international standards and is by no means the final word on the subject. In its initial brief Friday, the EPA urged the D.C. Circuit to uphold a January 2021 rule that matches fuel-efficiency standards adopted by the International Civil Aviation Organization in 2017. The agency told the court the regulation struck a careful balance between codifying environmental protections without overly harming U.S. aircraft manufacturers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS