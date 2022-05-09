Biopharmaceutical Co. Investor Contests Director Pay In Del.

By Jeff Montgomery (May 9, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Shareholders of small cap venture Reata Biopharmaceuticals Inc. have accused the company's directors of squandering cash on excessive director pay despite years of unbroken steep net losses, in a Delaware Chancery Court suit seeking disgorgement and reforms. The derivative complaint, filed Friday by stockholder John Solak, said that despite Reata's never having recorded positive net income since going public in 2016, the Texas-based company's eight-member board awarded itself compensation that dwarfs even the average for S&P 500 boards. The company, which has under $1 billion in annual revenue, paid its seven non-employee directors an average $567,005 to $759,910 a year between 2019...

