'No Legitimate Basis' For New Opioid Trial, NY AG Insists

By Hailey Konnath (May 9, 2022, 11:25 PM EDT) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals has offered up "no legitimate basis" for tossing an Empire State jury's verdict finding it liable for the opioid crisis, New York Attorney General Letitia James argued Friday, urging the state court to reject the argument that a significant numbers error made by her office warrants a retrial. James' office, as well as fellow plaintiffs Nassau and Suffolk counties, lodged a joint opposition to Teva's motion for judgment in its favor or a new trial. The parties spent months at trial last year, before a "carefully selected jury" found that Teva contributed to the state's crisis of opioid abuse...

