Louisiana Firm Hacked, Harassed Former Partner, Suit Says

By Katie Buehler (May 11, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A lawyer and his client have asked a Texas federal judge to rule that members of the attorney's former firm aren't entitled to a contingency fee for an insurance dispute settlement, alleging the members cut the lawyer out of the firm, prevented him from communicating with clients and hacked his personal phone. Houston insurance attorney Jeremiah Johns of Johns Law Firm PLLC and his client, Angela Pawlik, claim members of the now-defunct Louisiana-based former firm, The Johns Law Firm LLC, are wrongly attempting to collect a $340,000 contingency fee after allegedly engaging in a "series of troubling behavior," including "brazen attempts"...

