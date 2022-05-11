Charter Escapes Time Warner Vacation Payout Claim

By Abby Wargo (May 11, 2022, 2:58 PM EDT) -- Charter Communications beat a claim from two employees who said they weren't paid for unused vacation time after its merger with Time Warner in 2016, with a California federal judge ruling that a merger doesn't trigger the same payouts as termination. U.S. District Judge William Q. Hayes on Tuesday tossed Jennifer Sansone and Baldemar Orduno Jr.'s unpaid vacation time claim that the Ninth Circuit revived in January 2021. While the Ninth Circuit had said the former Time Warner workers were entitled to the pay because they had technically been terminated because of the merger, Judge Hayes said a company merger implementing...

